Once a True Polymorph spell is made permanent does reducing to 0hp still cause the creature to revert to its original form?

  1. Hiram Lopez Villarreal says:

    Wait, so that means you can get out of a true polymorph spell just by taking enough damage? That makes it a lot weaker.

  2. Yo says:

    “Get out of” almost certainly means dying unless something else heals you. And the creature would have to have knowledge about the spell and suicide. And if it’s an object, suiciding would be hard. No, that’s a powerful spell

