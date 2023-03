@JeremyECrawford Can you use a longbow in melee to get GWM and Sharpshooter in a single attack for +20 damage?

If you use a weapon in a way that turns it into an improvised weapon—such as smacking someone with a bow—that weapon has none of its regular properties, unless the DM rules otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/1gOFFT764D

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2017