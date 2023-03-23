@JeremyECrawford Sorry if this has been asked. I wasn’t able to find it anywhere but, Elemental Adept, “you can treat any 1 on a damage die as a 2.” Does that include the 1 in the numbers 10, 11, or 12? Seems the wording is quite specific, and usually is.
When Elemental Adept refers to a 1 on a die, it’s referring to the number 1, not the digit 1 that appears in other numbers. #DnD https://t.co/Khw8eHuCwl
