@JeremyECrawford Sorry if this has been asked. I wasn’t able to find it anywhere but, Elemental Adept, “you can treat any 1 on a damage die as a 2.” Does that include the 1 in the numbers 10, 11, or 12? Seems the wording is quite specific, and usually is.

