@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls does the melee spell attack from Steel Wind Strike count as a weapon attack? #sageadvice #dnd #dnd5e #xanatharsguidetoeverything
— Nerd Immersion (@nerdimmersion) December 21, 2017
An attack is either a weapon attack or a spell attack. It is never both, unless a rule makes an explicit exception. #DnD https://t.co/PiVNCB4vaa
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 21, 2017
Interesting since i believe the steel wind strike requires a weapon. So it wouldn’t work with a booming or green-flame blade.
Interesting because the only character I play that could use it is a wizard who doesn’t like to get up close and personal.