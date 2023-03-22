If a game feature adds damage of a different type can Sneak Attack deal damage of those types?

@JeremyECrawford If a game feature adds damage of a different type to an attack (e.g. Booming Blade, Divine Smite) can Sneak Attack deal damage of those types, or is it limited to the weapon's damage type(s)?
Sneak Attack relies entirely on the weapon you're using. The weapon sets the damage type of the extra damage, and the weapon determines whether you can Sneak Attack at all; the weapon must be in the ranged category or have the finesse property. #DnD https://t.co/lWAC17hiqC
For a weapon with more than one type (e.g. a Flame Tongue or Frost Brand) does the Rogue decide the type?
A magic item like the flame tongue and the frost brand deal extra damage of a particular type when they hit. That extra damage doesn't change the underlying damage type of the weapon. And it's the weapon's damage type that is used by a feature like Sneak Attack. #DnD https://t.co/G2pRd9a8cG
So this would mean if an Arcane Trickster rogue was using Shadow Blade, Sneak Attack damage would be Psychic, yeah?