If a game feature adds damage of a different type can Sneak Attack deal damage of those types?

@JeremyECrawford If a game feature adds damage of a different type to an attack (e.g. Booming Blade, Divine Smite) can Sneak Attack deal damage of those types, or is it limited to the weapon's damage type(s)? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) January 26, 2018

Sneak Attack relies entirely on the weapon you're using. The weapon sets the damage type of the extra damage, and the weapon determines whether you can Sneak Attack at all; the weapon must be in the ranged category or have the finesse property. #DnD https://t.co/lWAC17hiqC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

For a weapon with more than one type (e.g. a Flame Tongue or Frost Brand) does the Rogue decide the type? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) January 26, 2018