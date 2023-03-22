If a game feature adds damage of a different type can Sneak Attack deal damage of those types?

One thought on “If a game feature adds damage of a different type can Sneak Attack deal damage of those types?

  1. Espy name says:

    So this would mean if an Arcane Trickster rogue was using Shadow Blade, Sneak Attack damage would be Psychic, yeah?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.