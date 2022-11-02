Oath of the Open Seas looks good except for the way overpowered Channel Divinity Options

Oath of the Open Seas looks good except for the waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay overpowered Channel Divinity Options. 3rd level uber fog ability akin to the rare staff of swaming insects but for your whole group is literally insanity. Also the push damage is crazy. damage equal to charisma mod? thats not op, thats like an extra 5 bludgeoning if you max charisma.

— Evan Boone (@koto2992) October 16, 2020