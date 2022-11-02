I have a completely random question that you don’t have to answer if you don’t want to. But how long is a lunar cycle in Exandria? Say from new moon to full moon? How does it work with two moons? The Exandrian lunar cycle is similar to ours (for ease of players) regarding the main moon, sitting around 29-30 days. The smaller, darker moon has a longer cycle (about 6 months) and is barely visible in the sky even when full, appearing brown and dark at night.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 24, 2018