Do attacks do a minimum 1 point of damage, or would an unarmed strike from a goblin (STR -1) do 0 damage?
There is not a damage minimum of 1, so it is possible to deal 0 damage with an attack. https://t.co/P1nT2aCfGV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD If two goblins were punching each other, would the -1 str cancel the 1 damage from punch?
— Kordwar (@Kordwar) June 10, 2015
Yes. Goblins can punch each other all day long and live to die another day. https://t.co/yxc1SOG77N
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 11, 2015
One thought on “Do attacks do a minimum 1 point of damage?”
Does this still apply given the 2020 errata?