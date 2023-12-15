Do attacks do a minimum 1 point of damage, or would an unarmed strike from a goblin (STR -1) do 0 damage?

There is not a damage minimum of 1, so it is possible to deal 0 damage with an attack. https://t.co/P1nT2aCfGV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD If two goblins were punching each other, would the -1 str cancel the 1 damage from punch? — Kordwar (@Kordwar) June 10, 2015