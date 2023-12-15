Can the Action Surge be used to cast another spell during the same turn?

@Mynock74Forgive me Sir, can you the action surge be used to cast another spell during the same turn one has already been cast? Yes, Action Surge can be used to do anything an action can normally do. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2014

@Mynock74Thank you. I guess I was wrong. I thought normally you could only cast a bonus and cantrip during same turn. That’s the rule when you cast a spell that has a casting time of “1 bonus action.” — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2014

@Mynock74like 2nd weapon is a bonus action, ok. Can other spell casters gain an additional action w/out being a fighter? magic item? The most common way for a spellcaster to do more on a turn is casting a bonus action spell. Also, the haste spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 24, 2014



