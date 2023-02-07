Matt Mercer Blood Hunter 2.0

Having read through lots and lots of community feedback, I’ve finally gotten around to revisiting the Blood Hunter and adjust it to the most final it’s ever gonna be. Here is the latest 1.9 version, with changes listed on the page! Enjoy!https://t.co/fkZjAAdBR1 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 23, 2017

Also added Celestial and Hexblade patrons for the Order of the Profane Soul! https://t.co/mOZcsgLqxJ — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 23, 2017

Would a Profane Soul Bloodhunter who uses his Diabolical Channel for an action be able to use the Mythic Frenzy for a second attack as a bonus action? Technically no, as it’s using your action for Diabolical Channel (that uses a cantrip), not casting a cantrip. 🙂 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 24, 2017

Minor update to the capstone, but that’s it — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 24, 2017



You can download Blood Hunter class here:

http://www.dmsguild.com/Blood-Hunter-Class



