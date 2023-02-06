does the Distant Strike ability of the Horizon Walker provoke attacks of opportunities? (i.e. teleporting away from an enemy/enemies within 5ft of me)
and can I also use it to get out of restrained/grappled conditions? (i.e. entanglement spell)
— Darric (@ThoughtAndRant) November 18, 2017
The rule on opportunity attacks says whether teleporting provokes (PH, 195). Spoiler: It doesn't.
The grappled condition tells you what happens if you escape the reach of a grappling effect (PH, 290). Spoiler: You're no longer grappled. #DnD https://t.co/8ymoY5Ez6d
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 18, 2017