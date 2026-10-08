Master Greg Last day at Wizards

Last day at Wizards selfie! pic.twitter.com/Cvz992Ia6m — Greg Bilsland (@gregbilsland) June 21, 2016

Managed to snag one of these on my last day at Wizards. Much excite! pic.twitter.com/WZRW0hdRDM — Greg Bilsland (@gregbilsland) June 21, 2016

My first act as a non-D&D employee? To go watch Dice, Camera, Action on https://t.co/hkb6PCmDuw. 😛 — Greg Bilsland (@gregbilsland) June 21, 2016

Everyone loves the new @gregbilsland! OH: "He's so sweet" "He's really bringing the team together" "I like his face" pic.twitter.com/mxLVDValie — Chris Dupuis (@Gameguruchris) June 22, 2016