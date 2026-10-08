Does finesse or ranged properties about sneak attack mean “range” property?

@JeremyECrawford confusion about wording in a sage advice the term finesse or ranged properties about sneak attack meaning "range" property? — Denis Hoffman (@curbstompt13) May 19, 2016

A ranged weapon is under either of the headings in the Weapon table (PH, 149) that says "Ranged Weapons." #DnD https://t.co/JS9PJuNTBb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2016

@curbstompt13so sneak attack requires a ranged weapon (under either of those headings) or a melee finesse weapon. That is what the feature means. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @curbstompt13 does that exclude thrown melee weapons? Does finesse on a thrown weapon allow it to be used at range? — Oskar581- Josh Hanna (@Oskar581Hanna) May 20, 2016