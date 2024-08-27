Mass Combat rules!

Master Mike realease the long awaited pdf to resolve large scale combat.

You can find the pdf here:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA_Battlesystem.pdf

Another Unearthed Arcana has released, this one covering mass battles in D&D. http://t.co/NQd457fNjE — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

These rules cover different aspect of war like

Units, Solos and Commander

Terrains and Morale

and Morale Movement, Initiative and Actions

and Actions Creating Objectives for your story

All these rules are in draft form and might be unstable. “They’re written in pencil, not ink.”

Are you ready to command your armies to Victory?