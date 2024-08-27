Mass Combat rules!

Master Mike realease the long awaited pdf to resolve large scale combat.
You can find the pdf here:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA_Battlesystem.pdf

 

These rules cover different aspect of war like

  • Units, Solos and Commander
  • Terrains and Morale
  • Movement, Initiative and Actions
  • Creating Objectives for your story

All these rules are in draft form and might be unstable. “They’re written in pencil, not ink.”

Are you ready to command your armies to Victory?

