Battlesystem 1 square

@DanLovatClark I like it, seems to be a good balance of “stand” vs. “solo” characters. One question: is 1 square away different from adjacent? nope

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

@DanLovatClarkSo skirmishers and regiments both have the same restriction for unit integrity? 0 replies 0 retweets 0 favorites blargh – nope, my original answer is dumb. 1 square away means 1 square between. brain blue screened. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

Sage Advice – you can download Mass Combat Rules for Dungeons&Dragons here: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/unearthed-arcana-when-armies-clash