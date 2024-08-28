Couple people asked – in mass combat, a solo attacks a stand using a normal attack. Rules assume solo is making lots of attacks. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

Think of Legolas, Gimli, or Aragorn slicing through orcs in the big battle scenes in the LotR films. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

@GX_Sigmawhat about stands attacking solos? 100 attacks per round? check out the rules for isolation – that covers the drawbacks for fighting on your own or while isolated from allies. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

Sage Advice you can download Mass Combat Rules for Dungeons&Dragons here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/unearthed-arcana-when-armies-clash