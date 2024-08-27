@xanderh2404Does the extra attack fighter feature gives you extra attacks for both main and offhand weapons when dual wielding? Thanks. Nope, just one extra attack. The offhand weapon requires a bonus action.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 24, 2015
2 thoughts on “Dual wielding fighter extra attack”
Sneak Attack: The attack must use a finesse or a ranged weapon. Can you make a Ranged Sneak Attack with a Melee Weapon with the special Property of Ranged that is not a Finesse Weapon? Handaxe, Javelin, etc…
Epic Steve,
I’ll answer with this tweet https://www.sageadvice.eu/2014/09/01/sneak-attack-d6/