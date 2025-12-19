Madness at Gardmore Abbey 5e conversion

There is a fan-made 5e conversion of Madness at Gardmore Abbey: https://t.co/ZmWjaV3htA It’s a great #DnD adventure. — RovingBandOfMisfits (@bandofmisfits) January 3, 2016

If you want to know more about Madness at Gardmore Abbey adventure check here: Madness at Gardmore Abbey

“A thrilling heroic-tier adventure for characters of levels 6-8.

This deluxe adventure takes heroes into the ruins of Gardmore Abbey, a monastery that was once the base of a militant order of paladins devoted to Bahamut. According to legend, the paladins brought a dark artifact back from a far crusade and stored it in their abbey for safekeeping, and evil forces gathered to assault the abbey and take it back. What the legends don’t tell is that this artifact was actually the Deck of Many Things, a force of pure Chaos.

This adventure brings characters into the extensive dungeons beneath the ruins – dungeons that are warped and twisted with the raw forces of Chaos surrounding the cards of the deck.”