@ChrisPerkinsDnD How importantly are magical items to PCs early on in 5e. Does the system expect them to have items by level 4?
— James (@mjames1970) November 14, 2015
The system doesn't expect characters to have magic items. If they have them, great. If not, great. https://t.co/Q2Tix8YrqG
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 14, 2015
One thought on “How importantly are magical items to PCs early on in 5e?”
I very much enjoyed my time playing all the way to level 9 before i received my first magic item.