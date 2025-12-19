@JeremyECrawford Can a hidden creature attack an unsuspecting target before combat begins?
— Camellia Kitasake (@CKCamellia) November 18, 2015
Outside combat, you roll initiative if you declare an attack against a foe. You then take action on your turn. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015
if a creature is surprised, they don't get an action though, correct? A surprised creature wastes its turn being surprised, since it can't take an action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015