@JeremyECrawford Can a hidden creature attack an unsuspecting target before combat begins? — Camellia Kitasake (@CKCamellia) November 18, 2015

Outside combat, you roll initiative if you declare an attack against a foe. You then take action on your turn. #DnD https://t.co/HJjBaKm2Ok — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015