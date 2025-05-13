Mad Max, Dark Sun! Max Sun, Mad Dark!

@Acr0ssTh3P0ndSo, with that new Mad Max film out, any chance of some kind of Dark Sun conversions stuff in an upcoming Unearthed Arcana?

it's a little tricky, because it requires a bit more work than simply new races/classes. Plus, psionics! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 18, 2015

@Acr0ssTh3P0ndThat makes total sense. Out of curiosity, what specific work would be needed, besides new races/classes+psionics+defiling?

item materials, maybe proficiency bonus as bonus to AC for fighters/other heavy armor users, character tree — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2015

@Acr0ssTh3P0ndWhy not remove armors that dont make sense (chainmail, splintmail) and have other armors be made out of chitin, shells, etc?

I kind of like the idea of making them obviously worse, so that players get a sense of how the world is different — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2015

So like, chitin armor is just a worse version of scalemail, put a little fear in players via weaker ACs — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2015