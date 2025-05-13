Have fun Master Rodney!

So long, and thanks for all the fish. pic.twitter.com/9XLOC09JaT
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) May 22, 2015
@Rugholm86good to know.Are u still avalible to answer question about d&d 5e? U r my go 2 expert when my players questions my rullings
I am always happy to answer questions, but keep in mind that @JeremyECrawford will continue to be the source of official answers
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) May 23, 2015
@Rugholm86 Also my life is going to be mega busy for the next week or so as I move into a new house, so I may be slow to answer
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) May 23, 2015