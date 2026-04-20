@ChrisPerkinsDnD Mr. Perkins, I've a burning question to ask. What would Lord Neverember do if a true heir to Neverwinter were found? — CaffeinatedConquests (@CafConIsOn) February 14, 2016

Lord Neverember would use his considerable resources to make the true heir "disappear." https://t.co/wldDbHNmvo — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 14, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @CafConIsOn So Neverember is evil? I thought he was neutral. — Danilo Kartalovic (@Dindomir) February 15, 2016