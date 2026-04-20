@ChrisPerkinsDnD So ill be starting with 5E edition of D&D any advice about being a good DM will be my first time with D&D In general — Patrick Slate (@BishiBoshi1) February 21, 2016

Don't get hung up on rules. Try to be fair. Let the players exercise their imaginations and make choices. Have fun! https://t.co/XtlL3DMbve — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 21, 2016