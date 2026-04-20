@ChrisPerkinsDnD So ill be starting with 5E edition of D&D any advice about being a good DM will be my first time with D&D In general
— Patrick Slate (@BishiBoshi1) February 21, 2016
Don't get hung up on rules. Try to be fair. Let the players exercise their imaginations and make choices. Have fun! https://t.co/XtlL3DMbve
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 21, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @BishiBoshi1 May I suggest also to not be too linear about the story you wish to tell. Make a situation rather than a path
— Mike Thepiper (@MThepiper) February 21, 2016
Good advice! https://t.co/6ITVpTh95w
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 21, 2016