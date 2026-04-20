Adjusted experience points

@RobertPascuttin Hi Mike. Players are asking me why actual xp is given instead of adjusted xp. What was design purpose of this? it's kind of hacky – adjusted XP is there only for comparing difficulty. it's not "real" XP.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
@RobertPascuttinMaking me wonder what “xp” represents now. the system really shouldn't use XP as a measure – it muddies the issue of its meaning.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
@RobertPascuttinThanks for the reply! If adjusted xp says something is more difficult, shouldn’t players get more xp then? not necessarily – the system is trying to capture the inherent difficulty in fighting more than 1 foe
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016