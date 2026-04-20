Adjusted experience points

@RobertPascuttin Hi Mike. Players are asking me why actual xp is given instead of adjusted xp. What was design purpose of this? it's kind of hacky – adjusted XP is there only for comparing difficulty. it's not "real" XP. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016

@RobertPascuttinMaking me wonder what “xp” represents now. the system really shouldn't use XP as a measure – it muddies the issue of its meaning. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016