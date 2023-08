Jeremy Crawford discuss of weaponry and improvised weaponry

hello everyone and welcome to another

like the tankard you toss at somebody

exactly how does it work so weapons

there’s something every character cares

about in D&D even if you’re playing the

bookish wizard who you know would rather

write in there spell book than ever draw

a weapon even then at some point in a

campaign they’re probably gonna pick a

weapon up we’re gonna need to get that

dagger out and just do something yes and

a lot of our rules care about weapons

like you have references all over the

place to weapon attacks melee weapon

attacks ranged weapon attacks you have

if if you’re the DM and you look at a

monster snap-loc you’ll see you’ll see

the words over and over again this is a

melee weapon attack this is a ranged

weapon attack which again begs the

question well what the heck is a weapon

yeah how did we define this so weapon of

course has its natural meaning in

English and that meaning holds in D&D

which really means something you use to

clobber somebody else but our rules also

narrow it a little bit in the players

handbook we have our whole chapter on

equipment and a part of that chapter is

specifically about weapons complete with

illustrations of the you know many of

the different web

and types and there we clarify that

weapons in D&D so did the weapons that

the rules care about fall into two main

categories they are simple weapons and

martial weapons and then within those

categories they’re either melee weapons

or ranged weapons right the melee and

ranged one is is pretty self-explanatory

because there were we’re using natural

English a melee weapon is you know

weapon you use up close like that you

know that knife that you’re about to

thrust into that loud mouth in the bar

fight whereas a ranged weapon is

something like a longbow crossbow

anything that you’re using to hit a

target far away I love that you say

melee is normal English because I don’t

think anybody would know what melee is

without Dungeons and Dragons I know and

and it is thanks to me starting playing

D&D around the age of six that for me

melee is natural like when is your first

like five hundred words that’s right and

thanks to Gary Gygax I also at a very

young age learned the word milieu and

what the difference between a halberd

and they pick is yeah yes it was a very

kind of antiquarian English that I was

learning very early on I know friends

who pronounced it melee because they

learned when they were six and yes how

their brains learned it well and plus

most of us had never heard it said

anywhere right and in fact I think as a

kid I did say melee did you because you

know we had to guess how and plus we

didn’t have the internet back then I

mean we’re old enough we didn’t have you

know Google to Google how do you

pronounce this right and it wasn’t again

word that was said in any other context

except in in in Dungeons & Dragons here

so that’s awesome so so there’s the

range category there’s a melee character

category and then and again simple and

marshal those categories are a bit more

abstract more having to do with honestly

separating out some of the higher damage

weapons into the marshal category and

some of the lower damage weapons into

the simple category it was that really

the because I always assumed it was

you know weapons that you would need a

little bit more training or skill to be

able to use effectively exactly and and

you read my mind you’re on fire today

that there is also a narrative layer to

each of them and so essentially what we

did is we and this is what we often like

to do with our design is pair some kind

of narrative notion with also a

mechanical notion and so you are exactly

right marshal weapons tend to be ones

that people even in the real world

generally need some training to use that

their utmost effectiveness simple

weapons tend to be things like anybody

can just like it’s a club you know they

can pick it up and bash somebody with it

yeah but you’ll see if you look at the

two lists the highest damage weapons are

on the marshal list let’s go I didn’t

notice that before and so we did that

because it how it also breaks down is

our classes that are more about being

badasses with weapons in combat they

start off with access to those marshal

weapons whereas many of our classes like

the wizard for instance usually just

have proficiency with some simple

weapons so again we’re not only there

with our class design and how our class

design interacts with weapons we’re not

only telling a story like a typical

wizard doesn’t train with marshal

weapons the way a fighter would but what

it also means is that if the wizard you

know does want to wade into melee their

weapon options are not as good as the

fighters meaning they’re also going to

deal less damage within the fighter and

that is also a mechanical goal because

we want to make sure that the classes

that are all about weapon but in you

know with weapons that they are in fact

mathematically better at it that make

sense so again that’s a that is the

marriage there of narrative and and

mechanics now people will rightly point

out if they’re very familiar especially

with the monster side of the game then

in addition to simple and martial there

is actually a third type of weapon at

least when it comes to what the system

often treats as a weapon and that is

natural

now that is largely an invisible

category to the player side of the game

like when the players handbook refers to

weapons

it really is zeroing in on what that

book presents as weapons the dungeon

master because the dungeon master is

often controlling these creatures with

claws and horns and you know various

other protrusions that they might use to

Maul people have access to again natural

weapons although this is something that

player characters will occasionally

interact with if say they’re a druid and

they wild shape into a beast

or if they’re a ranger and have

befriended an animal who’s joined the

party essentially so again yeah there is

that other that other group they are not

the manufactured weapons that simple and

martial are but the system when it comes

to like making weapon attacks and

whatnot treats them as such now yet

there’s another thing I should point out

here because this often creates some

confusion people will wonder is my fist

considered by the system to be a natural

weapon the answer is no the game tends

to treat only things like claws horns as

natural weapons and if you’re ever

wondering you know does this piece of

this creatures Anatomy count as a

natural weapon or not our stat blocks

will tell you by having that piece of

the creatures Anatomy appear as one of

the creatures attacks in their stat

block so we show you right there this

thing is significant enough that it gets

its own action entry and it can be used

to make weapon attacks our sort of soft

fleshy fists us humanoids that we have

or you know our elbows or whatever it is

we’re using to make an unarmed strike

our system does not consider to be a

weapon in the same way but you can still

make weapon attacks with it and that

distinction often does not matter at all

this is one of those sometimes there are

distinctions in the rules we’re very

engaged

and we’ll notice them and rightly so

because sometimes the distinction really

does matter but at the same time this is

one of those ones where I would love it

if people most of the time would just

let it go

sing along with Elsa let it go because

most of the time it doesn’t matter and

like really about the only time it

matters is when something in the game

talks about like enchanting a weapon

silver ring a weapon where I was exactly

gonna point out was like yeah there it

does matter is wearing it’s it’s this

corner case of do you have the right

weapon needed to do damage to this

preacher type and and and usually it is

clear in the context that the game at

that point is talking about an object

yeah when you know it you know you’re

not you know one place for silver over

you’re exactly yeah and then and then

they immediately report to the emergency

room where you in the in the D&D

multiverse you know the nearest cleric

yeah as you were screaming with the hot

silver on your fists at least kill that

werewolf or at least get one good punch

in that’s right yeah so it that

distinction about unarmed strikes

usually only matters when the game is is

sort of fussing about do you have one of

these objects that the system thinks of

as a weapon that you know either is

gonna have magic put into it or or or

what have you and then and in the monk

class there’s a lot of which is the

class that you use under attack so the

fists as often as most of them – there’s

a lot of things in there that allow you

to deal damage to these creature types

that need magical weapons or silver

weapon exactly exactly the monk has some

workarounds built into the class where

they’re they’re unarmed strikes are

allowed to bypass different resistances

and immunities to non magical weapon

attacks out of curiosity was that

something that was discovered as you

were designing the monk class for fifth

edition or is that something that kind

of was like oh we’re gonna always want

to make sure that this is in there we

knew because of work on previous

editions that this is an issue really

for anyone in the game

who is attacking not with a spell and

not with a physical weapon because if

you’re attacking with a spell okay

you’re using magic and you can usually

find some way to damage a thing that

might have an unusual resistance or

immunity if you’re using weapons well

you can eventually get your hands on a

magic weapon which usually also helps

you bypass certain defensive

capabilities but we know in the past

that if you have a character is like

you’re not using either you’re using you

know your elbow or your shoulder or your

butt or whatever it is you’re using to

make your unarmed strike you’ve got to

have some way especially at higher level

to bypass some of those resistances and

immunities because you don’t want to

have a character who shows up and it’s

just like oh I can’t do anything in this

fight I’m one of the most skilled

fighters here I can do all types of

crazy things with back throws and things

like that but then open oh my can’t hit

it beam in yep yeah exactly and we’re

fine with that to be the experience at

low levels because part of the neat

character narrative built into D&D with

the leveling up mechanic is you’re meant

to actually have at low level some of

those experiences of oh no I have no way

of affecting this thing and then we

provide as you’re leveling up ways for

you to get the tool that will overcome

that past adversity so then the next

time you face it you really feel like

you’re getting more powerful because

like hey last time I met this demon I

couldn’t even hurt it this time I owned

it oh my gosh that’s such a great trope

not even just in D&D but just a whole

storytelling where you’re like you know

I’ve I’ve I’ve done the training montage

and now I can finally get when I need to

get that I couldn’t do at the beginning

of the movie in act 1 yeah but act 3

nailed it yeah yeah yeah exactly a

question I get sometimes is can a

creature that has natural weapons still

make an unarmed strike and the question

is yes any creature in in D&D can make

an unarmed strike and no matter what the

creature is if you’re making an unarmed

strike you use the unarmed strike rule

in the combat chapter of The Player’s

Handbook so even if you’re playing like

oh my god it’s the it’s the sentient

ball of horns that’s coming at me even

though it’s all whore

if for whatever reason the DM does not

want it to use its horn attack the DM

could still have it make an unarmed

strike which then means it just rolls

its you know attack roll adds its

strength bonus if it hits then it deals

exactly one damage plus its strength

modifier because that’s how all unarmed

strikes work in the game what’s the

advantage of doing that they normally

wouldn’t want to do it so the main

reason why players bring this up it’s

because of typically multi classing if

you have a like druid monks who will

wild shape into a critter and then want

to know can I do unarmed strikes when

I’m in this animal form even though it

has horns and and or some other kind of

natural weapon because you get the

bonuses by doing unarmed strikes exactly

as a monk and often often some of the

most wonderfully strange rules questions

we get are thanks to multi classic yeah

they multi classing and which is why we

it’s an optional part of the game where

we don’t expect all groups to use it

because there are many things like this

where the issue will never even come up

in your campaign unless someone is multi

classic right because the systems were

designed for the classes that’s discrete

and then if you start to mix and match

then it’s like well that’s where these

corner cases can just arrive exactly and

we wanted to design the system so that

the majority of players who we know

don’t multi class could basically sort

of enjoy the game and not worry about

any of this stuff and then the basically

the groups who are ready to sign on for

the extra complexity well then they will

have to deal with some of these corner

cases sometimes with the DM just making

a call because we don’t always provide

rules for every single corner case yeah

that’s better with a complex game like

that it’s kind of possible to do that

yeah yeah exactly

now there’s another area of weaponry

that people are often fascinated by and

it goes all the way back to the

beginning of this podcast and that is

well what happens when I throw the

tankard of ale at somebody I’m

improvised weapon exactly because it is

an object and I’m using

and I have weaponized this object in in

English that would be what we would call

a weapon so we have a rule for that

that’s the improvised weapon rule and

what the rule is basically that if it’s

something that was not designed to be

used a WEP as a weapon and doesn’t

resemble a weapon in any way you can

still attack with it but it doesn’t

count as a simple or a Marshall weapon

it essentially doesn’t have any of those

categories that a weapon would have

because it’s just it’s this it’s this

like only partially formed weapon that

you are now using you don’t have

proficiency with it unless you have one

of the few things in the game that does

give you proficiency with improvised

weapons so it means you don’t get to add

your proficiency bonus to your attack

role and no matter what it is it just as

a d4 damage and showing that you know a

weapon something that’s been crafted for

a battle is going to deal more damage

than the vase you just picked up off the

side table to smash into the person’s

head now that said we give DMS a lot of

Liberty within the improvised weapon

rule because one of the things we say is

DM if a person is using something that

is pretty darn close to an actual weapon

you know one of the simple and marshal

weapons on the weapon table in the

players handbook DM go ahead and just

let it count as that thing the example

we given the players handbook is someone

might in imagine again typical bar fight

smashes a table picks up the table leg

and clobber somebody with it table leg

especially if it’s made of heavy enough

wood functions like a colossus of a club

and so if and so I would encourage DMS

if the person wielding that table leg is

proficient with clubs just have that

table leg function fully like a club you

can imagine grant let’s say imagine an

unexpected fight like in a blacksmith’s

shop and you didn’t bring your weapons

and but there are no finished weapons in

the shop but there’s all those tools at

tongs tom as a hammer I as a DM would

readily allow the players to grab those

tools and have many of those tools

particularly because that kind of tool

usually has a lot of heft you know good

for swinging or you know otherwise

designed to be wielded in hand I would

allow them to function like the weapons

that they are most similar to and you

know if a person has an appropriate

proficiency allow them to apply the

proficiency and even let that thing deal

the amount of damage that that weapon

would deal I encourage teams to be

generous here and the main reason why an

aside from the fact that you know I

always love groups it’s just you know

have a great time follow your bliss be

generous have creative ways to have a

fight that makes sense

exactly and that’s it that’s the other

reason is it encourages creativity right

this kind of generosity at the table has

kind of it creates a virtuous cycle

where the more a DM says yes to these

sorts of shenanigans rather than the

game like sort of getting broken it’s

encouraging the players to think outside

of the box to create hilarious scenes

you know I think of a recent episode of

acquisitions incorporated I deemed where

this sort of cycle of saying yes led to

the group weaponizing one of the other

characters I’m using using him as a

weapon as a club yes as an improvised

weapon yeah and you know most groups you

want those kinds of crazy moves because

it gives everyone something to remember

something to laugh about

again it’s not gonna break your game no

it it gets again much more dicey when

you’re instead talking about spells and

other effects that do things permanently

or for a long period of time to an

object and that’s when you know again I

don’t please don’t silver your fists or

your friend we need to kill this

werewolf can you have this molten silver

poured all over your body I will use you

as a club to beat it to death yeah whoo

that is some extreme dungeons and drag

its created yes

so there’s a whole other dimension to

weapons and that is their properties

honestly you and I could talk a long

time about some of these properties and

when I say properties I mean when you

look at the table some of the weapons

will have over in the column called

property there’ll be a word that will

appear there like light finesse

ammunition throne versatile each of

these properties gives a weapon that has

one of them some special twist in how

you use that weapon one of the things to

keep in mind is unless an improvised

weapon is treated by the DM as

effectively one of the weapons on the

table the improvised weapon has none of

those properties this is even true for a

weapon that you used in an improvised

way for example you have a longbow and

you decide to hit somebody with the bow

itself in melee the moment it basically

its use goes from the use it was

designed for two improvised weapon use

them as it’s being used as improvised

weapon basically none of its properties

are implying it is now you just follow

the improvised weapon a roll and a

cranky DM might even give the bow a

chance to break because if anyone’s used

to bow although actually many bows the

ones I’ve used in real life are pretty

they have enough bend to them you would

have to hit pretty hard to have a break

it would probably be like a yeah the

string would probably be the more

vulnerable part of their boat yes the

actual bow itself yeah because you can

imagine like the string getting caught

yeah on the person you’re hitting like

oh no the what the ogre just walked away

with my longbow you know sort of hanging

from its neck so always under string

your bows before you somebody with it

important rule of thumb yeah exactly

some of these weapon properties it I

also get questions occasionally if

natural weapons have them the answer is

no a weapon in the game only has one of

the weapon properties in the player’s

hand books equipment chapter if the

rules explicitly say so what if it

druid wild shapes into a narwhal and

their horn is like a rapier so therefore

it would have the light property yes

so again yeah if the DM basically uses

that option in the improvised weapon

rule to essentially have something

treated like a weapon then that

improvised weapon now that it’s being

treated as a real weapon has all of that

weapons properties right that doesn’t is

not a thing that happens for each wild

shaped thing that happens you know it’s

right right it’s a call the DM makes

this comes up in particular when again

so much of it’s funny how many well

multi class I know well or multi

classing or druids it’s funny haha it’s

funny how how often many of these

questions do not arise from bling the

the classes that are all about weapon

use like the fighter instead know so

much of it arises from okay so I wild

shaped into X and I’m also a monk and

then I cants probably more for myself

yeah my wizard classes yeah so it I

wonder if that is like a employer

quality thing where like there are you

know the people who gravitate towards

playing martial characters they really

just want to you know bash something and

and have the fun of that and there’ll be

you know some some tactical finesse

needed with that but there is that type

of character that loves doing what

you’re saying I’ve liked having oh if I

pull in from these different sources

maybe I’m a way that I can bend you know

the rules and the realities that I can

get a little bit more effectiveness yeah

and and to one of the ones that comes up

a lot from those players who are are

swimming around in in the wild shaped

pool is alright I’ve turned into this

animal and I can tell looking at the

stat block that it’s melee attack uses

dexterity mmm does that attack that

natural weapon have the finesse property

and usually they want to know because in

this case they might be a druid who’s

also multi classed into rogue and

they’re hoping to sneak attack with

their natural weapon now I gave the

answer the answer is no your natural

weapon does not have the finesse

property

and it would only have it if the rule

said it did it’s also funny because the

finesse property I noticed more than any

other weapon property is misunderstood

because often people will either say

this explicitly or they will imply it

that the finesse property means using a

melee weapon with dexterity which is

actually false the finesse property

actually means you have the choice of

using strength or dexterity so finesse

weapon you can use strength with it

using Dex is not a flag for it’s a

finesse weapon right it doesn’t go both

ways like the definition doesn’t apply

in both directions yeah it’s just no

finesse means simply if a weapon has

this property you choose yeah and it’s

like the versatile in a way we’re like

yeah whatever is best for that situation

you can you can use it that way exactly

yeah it’s it’s not like we designed

finesse weapons to just be for dexterity

focused characters no there are there

are strength focus characters who also

have good reasons to use some finesse

weapons and and can use their strengths

with those weapons so and you know again

there are other places in the game where

people will see oh this class feature is

letting me make a melee attack with Dex

does this feature have the finesse

property and again no it does not thing

only a thing in the game only has one of

these properties if the rules say so and

then again asterisk read down that’s

also finesse does not mean using Dex to

attack in melee that’s that is only part

of what finesse means makes sense yeah

the some of the the other weapon

properties pretty self-explanatory

really the other thing that often comes

up about weapons is how do I get my

weapon into my hand it’s a really

fundamental question when battle breaks

out maybe you were in that bar you’re

deep in your cups

oh no combat just broke out and I don’t

have my weapon in hand how do I get it

there our rules are pretty generous

where on your turning calm

that everyone gets their move to get

their action and then they get what we

refer to as their free object

interaction meaning at some point during

your move or your action you can do

something with an object including

drawing your weapon so that does not

have to eat up your movement or your

action and you get to decide when it’s

happening like you might decide as

you’re moving you know you’re dashing

across the tavern you draw your sword

and then you attack with it or you draw

it the instant you make your attack and

you know like lightning swift motion we

give you the narrative flexibility to

decide this I love when players describe

that like we’re like where they’re with

over there charging in and drawing or

they draw first but where this gets

complicated I think is when people shift

between using a ranged weapon and then a

melee weapon the next round or hey I’m

gonna get my shield out for this round

because I’m anticipating the big bads

gonna want to be hitting me and a lot of

people have the ideas from previous

editions that that is not allowed so you

can do it the the key is the first

interaction is free the second one

gobbles up your action unless you have a

special feature like rogues do to get

around that well at least thieves do and

yes yeah but what often people forget is

the game does not tax you to to ever to

drop things so whenever I’m playing a

character who’s focused on weapon use oh

boy do I drop things a lot yeah and and

which you can imagine people would do in

combat like I need to quickly get this

thing out of my hand and get this other

thing into my head I’m not going to sit

here over the next six seconds carefully

putting the thing away to boom on the

ground yeah I get up later yeah exactly

yeah I’ll pick it up next time but when

you say the first one is free you mean

first one per round correct first one

per turn every time you have a turn you

get one of these free object

interactions used round but yeah yeah

yeah but yeah every time it’s like you

get it back you’ll appreciate this when

we were

are designing this rule because you know

it feels like centuries ago I did a lot

was well no no I’m not talking about

that design I mean way before that back

when I was in school I did a lot of

acting and I used to in our design

meetings refer to this free object

interaction as your character stage

business business yes because yeah

anyone has anyone who’s acted knows

about you know that little thing you do

that it it it is not your main activity

on stage when it’s your turn but it

still can be really important to the

flavor of your action yeah so going to

make a drink while you’re delivering a

speech or you know walking to the door

and putting away your coat while you’re

you know doing something in a dramatic

way yeah there’s there’s ways to

communicate through action on stage that

I think is a big part of what you’re

talking about here absolutely and that

the list in the combat chapter of things

you can use do with that free object

interaction some of it was motivated

basically from acting like things you

know things I and others on the team

know from experience you can do while

doing something else because you know

we’re not we’re not sort of single

purpose robots we’re you know I can only

do one thing at a time often there are

these little you know nested things we

can do especially in six seconds where

you know we often think that it is a

short amount of time but you know I mean

if I count out six seconds right now I

could do a lot of things I can flip this

table throw it at you and all time it is

often how furniture ends up being a big

improvised weapon category yes yeah oh

poor furniture I think I think of all

the furniture destroyed in the indie

games yes chandeliers alone but magic

rather that’s right yep yeah oh boy and

windows shattered all the property costs

you wonder if in some D&D worlds there

is you know you could have a guild where

their whole job is just cleaning up

after adventurers who are making messes

everywhere I love that

the cleanup crew yeah yeah so I mean we

haven’t really touched too much on the

weapon master the fighter being the one

who uses weapons probably the most out

of all of our classes and then yeah so

we have we have three classes in

particular that are really great with

weapons the fighter the Ranger and the

paladin they are the classes that have

the fighting style feature that allows

them to specialize in either weapon use

or some other form of you know

non-magical battle but of those three

the fighter is the true master the

fighter has access to so many open-ended

options fighters depending on how you

build your individual fighter could be

amazing

archers could be you know beasts in

melee you know one fighter could be you

know life and you know built like a

swimmer and the other one could be built

like a truck

there’s just amazing flexibility in that

class and then inside that amazingly

flexible class is the battle master

which is like you know flexibility

dialed up to 11 where you can do all of

these amazing maneuvers that really in a

way are often fabulous flourishes that

you add on to how you use your weapon

yeah they’re they’re actually that all

of those maneuvers are very fresh in my

mind

because recently an unearthed Arcana we

released some new maneuvers and we also

provided a more ways for non battle

masters to use them because it’s such a

rich pool of choice for characters that

really do want to focus on just being an

amazing warrior that we thought sort of

like spells you know many classes have

access to spells be nice to you know

sort of really release the restrictions

a little bit and give a few more people

access to this amazing resource it’s a

really good insight because there are a

lot of

just anecdotally I you know you see a

lot of spellcasters in DMV play right

now and I don’t think I’ve ever played

with anyone who has played a bladder

master as a fighter just you know and I

know there are ones out there that

really really enjoy that and so giving

that kind of really elegant piece of

design kind of it kind of incorporates a

lot of what feats were in previous

editions to the fighter I think it would

be great to be able to see a lot more

classes delve into them and we also know

from our survey data that of the fighter

subclasses the battle master pretty

consistently scores the highest when it

comes to satisfaction and I think begin

because people really dig all the tools

that that subclass gives because it

really embraces this fantasy of

mastering battle of weapon use of moving

people around really making the

battlefield yours yeah yeah and I want

more people to get that that fantasy

feeling yeah yeah any other weapon

things we can go over and oh wait you

and I can talk probably for another hour

about this so the others is you know I

would recommend people just give a close

read to the properties for your weapons

there are sometimes some goodie this

their you you might be missing like you

could be using a versatile weapon and

missing out on the fact that if you use

it with two hands you can actually deal

more damage you know that kind of thing

you have some you have some really good

flexibility I Oh actually another one I

cuz I often left pointing out sort of

urban legend rules one who don’t exist

yeah exactly you know so I’ve already

pointed out one this idea that finesse

means using dexterity with a melee

weapon that’s an urban legend rule

that’s not actually how what finesse is

the other one actually is the heavy

property I often will see people say

characters who are small can’t use heavy

weapons that that that’s what the heavy

property means

that’s not actually what the heavy

property means the heavily heavy

property doesn’t prevent you if you’re a

small character from using a heavy

weapon

it simply means you have disadvantage on

your attack roles if you do because it’s

too big for you or too unwieldy right

but you can still do it you know then

there there might be times where you

know maybe it’s a heavy magic weapon and

it’s it’s essentially the MacGuffin that

you need to wield and you’re the only

person there who can do it and you’re a

halfling or a gnome you can still do it

particularly because there are also ways

in the game to get advantage which will

then shut your disadvantage off so this

that’s another thing that is important

to remember is that there are many ways

in the game to get advantage and if you

have advantage and also disadvantage at

the same time they cancel each other out

meaning that gnome is now wielding that

heavy weapon just like it’s some other

weapon well then I would house rule that

you have double disadvantage well then

you’re just mean but that’s I mean

what’s interesting about that is also I

can hear the players who are saying well

it’s not optimal to do that so it’s the

same as preventing folks from making

that choice and it really isn’t right

and that that actually comes up

occasionally like you’ll also sometimes

hear hear somebody say at a D&D table

although I don’t hear it as much anymore

as I heard it in third and fourth

edition where someone might might

proclaim well my character can’t move

right now and and I as DM might inquire

well you’re not immobilized why can’t

you move well if I move I will trigger

it an opportunity attack and it’s like

well that doesn’t mean you can’t move

and so I understand often often people

will state I can’t do X in it’s

shorthand for it’s not optimal for me to

do X the reason why I often though like

to remind people that it is not actually

a prohibition it’s not because I’m being

a schoolmarm and want them to be correct

no it’s because I want them to remember

they have options again with my theme of

following your bliss do what school do

what’s fun remember just because you

might have

of some kind of you know hindrance in

doing something it could turn out in a

certain circumstance that accepting that

hindrance and doing it is actually

what’s going to get your character and

your group to the finish line whatever

the finish line is in the particular

scene you’re in yeah and so it’s like

it’s like just remember hindrance

doesn’t mean prevention you can still do

it and it could end up having a mighty

payoff if you do well that’s the fun of

the game – for me in some ways is just

making that mental calculus of like well

you know I want to do this action but it

has a risk associated with it but I want

to take that risk because that’s what

this character would do at this moment

or you know narrative Lee it makes sense

to try to save my faun hero even though

I know I’m gonna get bashed in the back

of the head by the ogre who’s you know

about to swing on me right you would do

that and it’s a really elegant way that

the rules say like well yes you can but

there’s X that could happen and you know

maybe it rolls a one alright and it

breaks its club and everything is great

after that yeah yeah you might survive

the whole thing and if you don’t you

have a great story to tell about your

TPK which is true of every experience my

10 D&D please do have a good story yeah

awesome

well thank you for giving us this

overview on weapons and some some

misconceptions but also hopefully

inspiring some folks to jump into

characters that use weapons a little bit

more and see that there’s a lot more

versatility not to steal the property

but you know there’s a lot of ways that

you can use them in ways that aren’t

just know bashing people oh man

absolutely awesome thanks Jeremy how

could people get in touch with you if

they have additional questions I am at

Jeremy e Crawford on Twitter awesome

well thanks a lot and we’ll get to

another sage advice one of these days

