Jeremy Crawford discuss of weaponry and improvised weaponry

hello everyone and welcome to another</p> <p>segment of sage advice I am Greg Chino</p> <p>and I’m joined by a Jeremy Crawford hey</p> <p>there how’s it going doing great we have</p> <p>our tavern punch and we’re ready to talk</p> <p>about weapons I feel like we should be</p> <p>starting an adventure because we’re</p> <p>meeting here in a tavern now exactly</p> <p>what who’s our quest giver and this</p> <p>punch is courtesy of our interview</p> <p>guests and those of you listening will</p> <p>be able to hear how exactly to make this</p> <p>drink during the interview segment but</p> <p>Jeremy and I are cheating and just going</p> <p>right to the sips as we talk about how</p> <p>to throw these mugs of tavern punch at</p> <p>each other in discussion of weapons and</p> <p>how they’re used in vivid ition that was</p> <p>an amazing segue dude I’ve had like six</p> <p>really good segues today that I just</p> <p>want to like Pat myself yeah I’m just</p> <p>gonna sit here in awe for a few moments</p> <p>and the podcast will be silence s yeah</p> <p>no that was really good I’m feeling it</p> <p>so yeah weapons and improvised weapons</p> <p>like the tankard you toss at somebody</p> <p>exactly how does it work so weapons</p> <p>there’s something every character cares</p> <p>about in D&D even if you’re playing the</p> <p>bookish wizard who you know would rather</p> <p>write in there spell book than ever draw</p> <p>a weapon even then at some point in a</p> <p>campaign they’re probably gonna pick a</p> <p>weapon up we’re gonna need to get that</p> <p>dagger out and just do something yes and</p> <p>a lot of our rules care about weapons</p> <p>like you have references all over the</p> <p>place to weapon attacks melee weapon</p> <p>attacks ranged weapon attacks you have</p> <p>if if you’re the DM and you look at a</p> <p>monster snap-loc you’ll see you’ll see</p> <p>the words over and over again this is a</p> <p>melee weapon attack this is a ranged</p> <p>weapon attack which again begs the</p> <p>question well what the heck is a weapon</p> <p>yeah how did we define this so weapon of</p> <p>course has its natural meaning in</p> <p>English and that meaning holds in D&D</p> <p>which really means something you use to</p> <p>clobber somebody else but our rules also</p> <p>narrow it a little bit in the players</p> <p>handbook we have our whole chapter on</p> <p>equipment and a part of that chapter is</p> <p>specifically about weapons complete with</p> <p>illustrations of the you know many of</p> <p>the different web</p> <p>and types and there we clarify that</p> <p>weapons in D&D so did the weapons that</p> <p>the rules care about fall into two main</p> <p>categories they are simple weapons and</p> <p>martial weapons and then within those</p> <p>categories they’re either melee weapons</p> <p>or ranged weapons right the melee and</p> <p>ranged one is is pretty self-explanatory</p> <p>because there were we’re using natural</p> <p>English a melee weapon is you know</p> <p>weapon you use up close like that you</p> <p>know that knife that you’re about to</p> <p>thrust into that loud mouth in the bar</p> <p>fight whereas a ranged weapon is</p> <p>something like a longbow crossbow</p> <p>anything that you’re using to hit a</p> <p>target far away I love that you say</p> <p>melee is normal English because I don’t</p> <p>think anybody would know what melee is</p> <p>without Dungeons and Dragons I know and</p> <p>and it is thanks to me starting playing</p> <p>D&D around the age of six that for me</p> <p>melee is natural like when is your first</p> <p>like five hundred words that’s right and</p> <p>thanks to Gary Gygax I also at a very</p> <p>young age learned the word milieu and</p> <p>what the difference between a halberd</p> <p>and they pick is yeah yes it was a very</p> <p>kind of antiquarian English that I was</p> <p>learning very early on I know friends</p> <p>who pronounced it melee because they</p> <p>learned when they were six and yes how</p> <p>their brains learned it well and plus</p> <p>most of us had never heard it said</p> <p>anywhere right and in fact I think as a</p> <p>kid I did say melee did you because you</p> <p>know we had to guess how and plus we</p> <p>didn’t have the internet back then I</p> <p>mean we’re old enough we didn’t have you</p> <p>know Google to Google how do you</p> <p>pronounce this right and it wasn’t again</p> <p>word that was said in any other context</p> <p>except in in in Dungeons & Dragons here</p> <p>so that’s awesome so so there’s the</p> <p>range category there’s a melee character</p> <p>category and then and again simple and</p> <p>marshal those categories are a bit more</p> <p>abstract more having to do with honestly</p> <p>separating out some of the higher damage</p> <p>weapons into the marshal category and</p> <p>some of the lower damage weapons into</p> <p>the simple category it was that really</p> <p>the because I always assumed it was</p> <p>you know weapons that you would need a</p> <p>little bit more training or skill to be</p> <p>able to use effectively exactly and and</p> <p>you read my mind you’re on fire today</p> <p>that there is also a narrative layer to</p> <p>each of them and so essentially what we</p> <p>did is we and this is what we often like</p> <p>to do with our design is pair some kind</p> <p>of narrative notion with also a</p> <p>mechanical notion and so you are exactly</p> <p>right marshal weapons tend to be ones</p> <p>that people even in the real world</p> <p>generally need some training to use that</p> <p>their utmost effectiveness simple</p> <p>weapons tend to be things like anybody</p> <p>can just like it’s a club you know they</p> <p>can pick it up and bash somebody with it</p> <p>yeah but you’ll see if you look at the</p> <p>two lists the highest damage weapons are</p> <p>on the marshal list let’s go I didn’t</p> <p>notice that before and so we did that</p> <p>because it how it also breaks down is</p> <p>our classes that are more about being</p> <p>badasses with weapons in combat they</p> <p>start off with access to those marshal</p> <p>weapons whereas many of our classes like</p> <p>the wizard for instance usually just</p> <p>have proficiency with some simple</p> <p>weapons so again we’re not only there</p> <p>with our class design and how our class</p> <p>design interacts with weapons we’re not</p> <p>only telling a story like a typical</p> <p>wizard doesn’t train with marshal</p> <p>weapons the way a fighter would but what</p> <p>it also means is that if the wizard you</p> <p>know does want to wade into melee their</p> <p>weapon options are not as good as the</p> <p>fighters meaning they’re also going to</p> <p>deal less damage within the fighter and</p> <p>that is also a mechanical goal because</p> <p>we want to make sure that the classes</p> <p>that are all about weapon but in you</p> <p>know with weapons that they are in fact</p> <p>mathematically better at it that make</p> <p>sense so again that’s a that is the</p> <p>marriage there of narrative and and</p> <p>mechanics now people will rightly point</p> <p>out if they’re very familiar especially</p> <p>with the monster side of the game then</p> <p>in addition to simple and martial there</p> <p>is actually a third type of weapon at</p> <p>least when it comes to what the system</p> <p>often treats as a weapon and that is</p> <p>natural</p> <p>now that is largely an invisible</p> <p>category to the player side of the game</p> <p>like when the players handbook refers to</p> <p>weapons</p> <p>it really is zeroing in on what that</p> <p>book presents as weapons the dungeon</p> <p>master because the dungeon master is</p> <p>often controlling these creatures with</p> <p>claws and horns and you know various</p> <p>other protrusions that they might use to</p> <p>Maul people have access to again natural</p> <p>weapons although this is something that</p> <p>player characters will occasionally</p> <p>interact with if say they’re a druid and</p> <p>they wild shape into a beast</p> <p>or if they’re a ranger and have</p> <p>befriended an animal who’s joined the</p> <p>party essentially so again yeah there is</p> <p>that other that other group they are not</p> <p>the manufactured weapons that simple and</p> <p>martial are but the system when it comes</p> <p>to like making weapon attacks and</p> <p>whatnot treats them as such now yet</p> <p>there’s another thing I should point out</p> <p>here because this often creates some</p> <p>confusion people will wonder is my fist</p> <p>considered by the system to be a natural</p> <p>weapon the answer is no the game tends</p> <p>to treat only things like claws horns as</p> <p>natural weapons and if you’re ever</p> <p>wondering you know does this piece of</p> <p>this creatures Anatomy count as a</p> <p>natural weapon or not our stat blocks</p> <p>will tell you by having that piece of</p> <p>the creatures Anatomy appear as one of</p> <p>the creatures attacks in their stat</p> <p>block so we show you right there this</p> <p>thing is significant enough that it gets</p> <p>its own action entry and it can be used</p> <p>to make weapon attacks our sort of soft</p> <p>fleshy fists us humanoids that we have</p> <p>or you know our elbows or whatever it is</p> <p>we’re using to make an unarmed strike</p> <p>our system does not consider to be a</p> <p>weapon in the same way but you can still</p> <p>make weapon attacks with it and that</p> <p>distinction often does not matter at all</p> <p>this is one of those sometimes there are</p> <p>distinctions in the rules we’re very</p> <p>engaged</p> <p>and we’ll notice them and rightly so</p> <p>because sometimes the distinction really</p> <p>does matter but at the same time this is</p> <p>one of those ones where I would love it</p> <p>if people most of the time would just</p> <p>let it go</p> <p>sing along with Elsa let it go because</p> <p>most of the time it doesn’t matter and</p> <p>like really about the only time it</p> <p>matters is when something in the game</p> <p>talks about like enchanting a weapon</p> <p>silver ring a weapon where I was exactly</p> <p>gonna point out was like yeah there it</p> <p>does matter is wearing it’s it’s this</p> <p>corner case of do you have the right</p> <p>weapon needed to do damage to this</p> <p>preacher type and and and usually it is</p> <p>clear in the context that the game at</p> <p>that point is talking about an object</p> <p>yeah when you know it you know you’re</p> <p>not you know one place for silver over</p> <p>you’re exactly yeah and then and then</p> <p>they immediately report to the emergency</p> <p>room where you in the in the D&D</p> <p>multiverse you know the nearest cleric</p> <p>yeah as you were screaming with the hot</p> <p>silver on your fists at least kill that</p> <p>werewolf or at least get one good punch</p> <p>in that’s right yeah so it that</p> <p>distinction about unarmed strikes</p> <p>usually only matters when the game is is</p> <p>sort of fussing about do you have one of</p> <p>these objects that the system thinks of</p> <p>as a weapon that you know either is</p> <p>gonna have magic put into it or or or</p> <p>what have you and then and in the monk</p> <p>class there’s a lot of which is the</p> <p>class that you use under attack so the</p> <p>fists as often as most of them – there’s</p> <p>a lot of things in there that allow you</p> <p>to deal damage to these creature types</p> <p>that need magical weapons or silver</p> <p>weapon exactly exactly the monk has some</p> <p>workarounds built into the class where</p> <p>they’re they’re unarmed strikes are</p> <p>allowed to bypass different resistances</p> <p>and immunities to non magical weapon</p> <p>attacks out of curiosity was that</p> <p>something that was discovered as you</p> <p>were designing the monk class for fifth</p> <p>edition or is that something that kind</p> <p>of was like oh we’re gonna always want</p> <p>to make sure that this is in there we</p> <p>knew because of work on previous</p> <p>editions that this is an issue really</p> <p>for anyone in the game</p> <p>who is attacking not with a spell and</p> <p>not with a physical weapon because if</p> <p>you’re attacking with a spell okay</p> <p>you’re using magic and you can usually</p> <p>find some way to damage a thing that</p> <p>might have an unusual resistance or</p> <p>immunity if you’re using weapons well</p> <p>you can eventually get your hands on a</p> <p>magic weapon which usually also helps</p> <p>you bypass certain defensive</p> <p>capabilities but we know in the past</p> <p>that if you have a character is like</p> <p>you’re not using either you’re using you</p> <p>know your elbow or your shoulder or your</p> <p>butt or whatever it is you’re using to</p> <p>make your unarmed strike you’ve got to</p> <p>have some way especially at higher level</p> <p>to bypass some of those resistances and</p> <p>immunities because you don’t want to</p> <p>have a character who shows up and it’s</p> <p>just like oh I can’t do anything in this</p> <p>fight I’m one of the most skilled</p> <p>fighters here I can do all types of</p> <p>crazy things with back throws and things</p> <p>like that but then open oh my can’t hit</p> <p>it beam in yep yeah exactly and we’re</p> <p>fine with that to be the experience at</p> <p>low levels because part of the neat</p> <p>character narrative built into D&D with</p> <p>the leveling up mechanic is you’re meant</p> <p>to actually have at low level some of</p> <p>those experiences of oh no I have no way</p> <p>of affecting this thing and then we</p> <p>provide as you’re leveling up ways for</p> <p>you to get the tool that will overcome</p> <p>that past adversity so then the next</p> <p>time you face it you really feel like</p> <p>you’re getting more powerful because</p> <p>like hey last time I met this demon I</p> <p>couldn’t even hurt it this time I owned</p> <p>it oh my gosh that’s such a great trope</p> <p>not even just in D&D but just a whole</p> <p>storytelling where you’re like you know</p> <p>I’ve I’ve I’ve done the training montage</p> <p>and now I can finally get when I need to</p> <p>get that I couldn’t do at the beginning</p> <p>of the movie in act 1 yeah but act 3</p> <p>nailed it yeah yeah yeah exactly a</p> <p>question I get sometimes is can a</p> <p>creature that has natural weapons still</p> <p>make an unarmed strike and the question</p> <p>is yes any creature in in D&D can make</p> <p>an unarmed strike and no matter what the</p> <p>creature is if you’re making an unarmed</p> <p>strike you use the unarmed strike rule</p> <p>in the combat chapter of The Player’s</p> <p>Handbook so even if you’re playing like</p> <p>oh my god it’s the it’s the sentient</p> <p>ball of horns that’s coming at me even</p> <p>though it’s all whore</p> <p>if for whatever reason the DM does not</p> <p>want it to use its horn attack the DM</p> <p>could still have it make an unarmed</p> <p>strike which then means it just rolls</p> <p>its you know attack roll adds its</p> <p>strength bonus if it hits then it deals</p> <p>exactly one damage plus its strength</p> <p>modifier because that’s how all unarmed</p> <p>strikes work in the game what’s the</p> <p>advantage of doing that they normally</p> <p>wouldn’t want to do it so the main</p> <p>reason why players bring this up it’s</p> <p>because of typically multi classing if</p> <p>you have a like druid monks who will</p> <p>wild shape into a critter and then want</p> <p>to know can I do unarmed strikes when</p> <p>I’m in this animal form even though it</p> <p>has horns and and or some other kind of</p> <p>natural weapon because you get the</p> <p>bonuses by doing unarmed strikes exactly</p> <p>as a monk and often often some of the</p> <p>most wonderfully strange rules questions</p> <p>we get are thanks to multi classic yeah</p> <p>they multi classing and which is why we</p> <p>it’s an optional part of the game where</p> <p>we don’t expect all groups to use it</p> <p>because there are many things like this</p> <p>where the issue will never even come up</p> <p>in your campaign unless someone is multi</p> <p>classic right because the systems were</p> <p>designed for the classes that’s discrete</p> <p>and then if you start to mix and match</p> <p>then it’s like well that’s where these</p> <p>corner cases can just arrive exactly and</p> <p>we wanted to design the system so that</p> <p>the majority of players who we know</p> <p>don’t multi class could basically sort</p> <p>of enjoy the game and not worry about</p> <p>any of this stuff and then the basically</p> <p>the groups who are ready to sign on for</p> <p>the extra complexity well then they will</p> <p>have to deal with some of these corner</p> <p>cases sometimes with the DM just making</p> <p>a call because we don’t always provide</p> <p>rules for every single corner case yeah</p> <p>that’s better with a complex game like</p> <p>that it’s kind of possible to do that</p> <p>yeah yeah exactly</p> <p>now there’s another area of weaponry</p> <p>that people are often fascinated by and</p> <p>it goes all the way back to the</p> <p>beginning of this podcast and that is</p> <p>well what happens when I throw the</p> <p>tankard of ale at somebody I’m</p> <p>improvised weapon exactly because it is</p> <p>an object and I’m using</p> <p>and I have weaponized this object in in</p> <p>English that would be what we would call</p> <p>a weapon so we have a rule for that</p> <p>that’s the improvised weapon rule and</p> <p>what the rule is basically that if it’s</p> <p>something that was not designed to be</p> <p>used a WEP as a weapon and doesn’t</p> <p>resemble a weapon in any way you can</p> <p>still attack with it but it doesn’t</p> <p>count as a simple or a Marshall weapon</p> <p>it essentially doesn’t have any of those</p> <p>categories that a weapon would have</p> <p>because it’s just it’s this it’s this</p> <p>like only partially formed weapon that</p> <p>you are now using you don’t have</p> <p>proficiency with it unless you have one</p> <p>of the few things in the game that does</p> <p>give you proficiency with improvised</p> <p>weapons so it means you don’t get to add</p> <p>your proficiency bonus to your attack</p> <p>role and no matter what it is it just as</p> <p>a d4 damage and showing that you know a</p> <p>weapon something that’s been crafted for</p> <p>a battle is going to deal more damage</p> <p>than the vase you just picked up off the</p> <p>side table to smash into the person’s</p> <p>head now that said we give DMS a lot of</p> <p>Liberty within the improvised weapon</p> <p>rule because one of the things we say is</p> <p>DM if a person is using something that</p> <p>is pretty darn close to an actual weapon</p> <p>you know one of the simple and marshal</p> <p>weapons on the weapon table in the</p> <p>players handbook DM go ahead and just</p> <p>let it count as that thing the example</p> <p>we given the players handbook is someone</p> <p>might in imagine again typical bar fight</p> <p>smashes a table picks up the table leg</p> <p>and clobber somebody with it table leg</p> <p>especially if it’s made of heavy enough</p> <p>wood functions like a colossus of a club</p> <p>and so if and so I would encourage DMS</p> <p>if the person wielding that table leg is</p> <p>proficient with clubs just have that</p> <p>table leg function fully like a club you</p> <p>can imagine grant let’s say imagine an</p> <p>unexpected fight like in a blacksmith’s</p> <p>shop and you didn’t bring your weapons</p> <p>and but there are no finished weapons in</p> <p>the shop but there’s all those tools at</p> <p>tongs tom as a hammer I as a DM would</p> <p>readily allow the players to grab those</p> <p>tools and have many of those tools</p> <p>particularly because that kind of tool</p> <p>usually has a lot of heft you know good</p> <p>for swinging or you know otherwise</p> <p>designed to be wielded in hand I would</p> <p>allow them to function like the weapons</p> <p>that they are most similar to and you</p> <p>know if a person has an appropriate</p> <p>proficiency allow them to apply the</p> <p>proficiency and even let that thing deal</p> <p>the amount of damage that that weapon</p> <p>would deal I encourage teams to be</p> <p>generous here and the main reason why an</p> <p>aside from the fact that you know I</p> <p>always love groups it’s just you know</p> <p>have a great time follow your bliss be</p> <p>generous have creative ways to have a</p> <p>fight that makes sense</p> <p>exactly and that’s it that’s the other</p> <p>reason is it encourages creativity right</p> <p>this kind of generosity at the table has</p> <p>kind of it creates a virtuous cycle</p> <p>where the more a DM says yes to these</p> <p>sorts of shenanigans rather than the</p> <p>game like sort of getting broken it’s</p> <p>encouraging the players to think outside</p> <p>of the box to create hilarious scenes</p> <p>you know I think of a recent episode of</p> <p>acquisitions incorporated I deemed where</p> <p>this sort of cycle of saying yes led to</p> <p>the group weaponizing one of the other</p> <p>characters I’m using using him as a</p> <p>weapon as a club yes as an improvised</p> <p>weapon yeah and you know most groups you</p> <p>want those kinds of crazy moves because</p> <p>it gives everyone something to remember</p> <p>something to laugh about</p> <p>again it’s not gonna break your game no</p> <p>it it gets again much more dicey when</p> <p>you’re instead talking about spells and</p> <p>other effects that do things permanently</p> <p>or for a long period of time to an</p> <p>object and that’s when you know again I</p> <p>don’t please don’t silver your fists or</p> <p>your friend we need to kill this</p> <p>werewolf can you have this molten silver</p> <p>poured all over your body I will use you</p> <p>as a club to beat it to death yeah whoo</p> <p>that is some extreme dungeons and drag</p> <p>its created yes</p> <p>so there’s a whole other dimension to</p> <p>weapons and that is their properties</p> <p>honestly you and I could talk a long</p> <p>time about some of these properties and</p> <p>when I say properties I mean when you</p> <p>look at the table some of the weapons</p> <p>will have over in the column called</p> <p>property there’ll be a word that will</p> <p>appear there like light finesse</p> <p>ammunition throne versatile each of</p> <p>these properties gives a weapon that has</p> <p>one of them some special twist in how</p> <p>you use that weapon one of the things to</p> <p>keep in mind is unless an improvised</p> <p>weapon is treated by the DM as</p> <p>effectively one of the weapons on the</p> <p>table the improvised weapon has none of</p> <p>those properties this is even true for a</p> <p>weapon that you used in an improvised</p> <p>way for example you have a longbow and</p> <p>you decide to hit somebody with the bow</p> <p>itself in melee the moment it basically</p> <p>its use goes from the use it was</p> <p>designed for two improvised weapon use</p> <p>them as it’s being used as improvised</p> <p>weapon basically none of its properties</p> <p>are implying it is now you just follow</p> <p>the improvised weapon a roll and a</p> <p>cranky DM might even give the bow a</p> <p>chance to break because if anyone’s used</p> <p>to bow although actually many bows the</p> <p>ones I’ve used in real life are pretty</p> <p>they have enough bend to them you would</p> <p>have to hit pretty hard to have a break</p> <p>it would probably be like a yeah the</p> <p>string would probably be the more</p> <p>vulnerable part of their boat yes the</p> <p>actual bow itself yeah because you can</p> <p>imagine like the string getting caught</p> <p>yeah on the person you’re hitting like</p> <p>oh no the what the ogre just walked away</p> <p>with my longbow you know sort of hanging</p> <p>from its neck so always under string</p> <p>your bows before you somebody with it</p> <p>important rule of thumb yeah exactly</p> <p>some of these weapon properties it I</p> <p>also get questions occasionally if</p> <p>natural weapons have them the answer is</p> <p>no a weapon in the game only has one of</p> <p>the weapon properties in the player’s</p> <p>hand books equipment chapter if the</p> <p>rules explicitly say so what if it</p> <p>druid wild shapes into a narwhal and</p> <p>their horn is like a rapier so therefore</p> <p>it would have the light property yes</p> <p>so again yeah if the DM basically uses</p> <p>that option in the improvised weapon</p> <p>rule to essentially have something</p> <p>treated like a weapon then that</p> <p>improvised weapon now that it’s being</p> <p>treated as a real weapon has all of that</p> <p>weapons properties right that doesn’t is</p> <p>not a thing that happens for each wild</p> <p>shaped thing that happens you know it’s</p> <p>right right it’s a call the DM makes</p> <p>this comes up in particular when again</p> <p>so much of it’s funny how many well</p> <p>multi class I know well or multi</p> <p>classing or druids it’s funny haha it’s</p> <p>funny how how often many of these</p> <p>questions do not arise from bling the</p> <p>the classes that are all about weapon</p> <p>use like the fighter instead know so</p> <p>much of it arises from okay so I wild</p> <p>shaped into X and I’m also a monk and</p> <p>then I cants probably more for myself</p> <p>yeah my wizard classes yeah so it I</p> <p>wonder if that is like a employer</p> <p>quality thing where like there are you</p> <p>know the people who gravitate towards</p> <p>playing martial characters they really</p> <p>just want to you know bash something and</p> <p>and have the fun of that and there’ll be</p> <p>you know some some tactical finesse</p> <p>needed with that but there is that type</p> <p>of character that loves doing what</p> <p>you’re saying I’ve liked having oh if I</p> <p>pull in from these different sources</p> <p>maybe I’m a way that I can bend you know</p> <p>the rules and the realities that I can</p> <p>get a little bit more effectiveness yeah</p> <p>and and to one of the ones that comes up</p> <p>a lot from those players who are are</p> <p>swimming around in in the wild shaped</p> <p>pool is alright I’ve turned into this</p> <p>animal and I can tell looking at the</p> <p>stat block that it’s melee attack uses</p> <p>dexterity mmm does that attack that</p> <p>natural weapon have the finesse property</p> <p>and usually they want to know because in</p> <p>this case they might be a druid who’s</p> <p>also multi classed into rogue and</p> <p>they’re hoping to sneak attack with</p> <p>their natural weapon now I gave the</p> <p>answer the answer is no your natural</p> <p>weapon does not have the finesse</p> <p>property</p> <p>and it would only have it if the rule</p> <p>said it did it’s also funny because the</p> <p>finesse property I noticed more than any</p> <p>other weapon property is misunderstood</p> <p>because often people will either say</p> <p>this explicitly or they will imply it</p> <p>that the finesse property means using a</p> <p>melee weapon with dexterity which is</p> <p>actually false the finesse property</p> <p>actually means you have the choice of</p> <p>using strength or dexterity so finesse</p> <p>weapon you can use strength with it</p> <p>using Dex is not a flag for it’s a</p> <p>finesse weapon right it doesn’t go both</p> <p>ways like the definition doesn’t apply</p> <p>in both directions yeah it’s just no</p> <p>finesse means simply if a weapon has</p> <p>this property you choose yeah and it’s</p> <p>like the versatile in a way we’re like</p> <p>yeah whatever is best for that situation</p> <p>you can you can use it that way exactly</p> <p>yeah it’s it’s not like we designed</p> <p>finesse weapons to just be for dexterity</p> <p>focused characters no there are there</p> <p>are strength focus characters who also</p> <p>have good reasons to use some finesse</p> <p>weapons and and can use their strengths</p> <p>with those weapons so and you know again</p> <p>there are other places in the game where</p> <p>people will see oh this class feature is</p> <p>letting me make a melee attack with Dex</p> <p>does this feature have the finesse</p> <p>property and again no it does not thing</p> <p>only a thing in the game only has one of</p> <p>these properties if the rules say so and</p> <p>then again asterisk read down that’s</p> <p>also finesse does not mean using Dex to</p> <p>attack in melee that’s that is only part</p> <p>of what finesse means makes sense yeah</p> <p>the some of the the other weapon</p> <p>properties pretty self-explanatory</p> <p>really the other thing that often comes</p> <p>up about weapons is how do I get my</p> <p>weapon into my hand it’s a really</p> <p>fundamental question when battle breaks</p> <p>out maybe you were in that bar you’re</p> <p>deep in your cups</p> <p>oh no combat just broke out and I don’t</p> <p>have my weapon in hand how do I get it</p> <p>there our rules are pretty generous</p> <p>where on your turning calm</p> <p>that everyone gets their move to get</p> <p>their action and then they get what we</p> <p>refer to as their free object</p> <p>interaction meaning at some point during</p> <p>your move or your action you can do</p> <p>something with an object including</p> <p>drawing your weapon so that does not</p> <p>have to eat up your movement or your</p> <p>action and you get to decide when it’s</p> <p>happening like you might decide as</p> <p>you’re moving you know you’re dashing</p> <p>across the tavern you draw your sword</p> <p>and then you attack with it or you draw</p> <p>it the instant you make your attack and</p> <p>you know like lightning swift motion we</p> <p>give you the narrative flexibility to</p> <p>decide this I love when players describe</p> <p>that like we’re like where they’re with</p> <p>over there charging in and drawing or</p> <p>they draw first but where this gets</p> <p>complicated I think is when people shift</p> <p>between using a ranged weapon and then a</p> <p>melee weapon the next round or hey I’m</p> <p>gonna get my shield out for this round</p> <p>because I’m anticipating the big bads</p> <p>gonna want to be hitting me and a lot of</p> <p>people have the ideas from previous</p> <p>editions that that is not allowed so you</p> <p>can do it the the key is the first</p> <p>interaction is free the second one</p> <p>gobbles up your action unless you have a</p> <p>special feature like rogues do to get</p> <p>around that well at least thieves do and</p> <p>yes yeah but what often people forget is</p> <p>the game does not tax you to to ever to</p> <p>drop things so whenever I’m playing a</p> <p>character who’s focused on weapon use oh</p> <p>boy do I drop things a lot yeah and and</p> <p>which you can imagine people would do in</p> <p>combat like I need to quickly get this</p> <p>thing out of my hand and get this other</p> <p>thing into my head I’m not going to sit</p> <p>here over the next six seconds carefully</p> <p>putting the thing away to boom on the</p> <p>ground yeah I get up later yeah exactly</p> <p>yeah I’ll pick it up next time but when</p> <p>you say the first one is free you mean</p> <p>first one per round correct first one</p> <p>per turn every time you have a turn you</p> <p>get one of these free object</p> <p>interactions used round but yeah yeah</p> <p>yeah but yeah every time it’s like you</p> <p>get it back you’ll appreciate this when</p> <p>we were</p> <p>are designing this rule because you know</p> <p>it feels like centuries ago I did a lot</p> <p>was well no no I’m not talking about</p> <p>that design I mean way before that back</p> <p>when I was in school I did a lot of</p> <p>acting and I used to in our design</p> <p>meetings refer to this free object</p> <p>interaction as your character stage</p> <p>business business yes because yeah</p> <p>anyone has anyone who’s acted knows</p> <p>about you know that little thing you do</p> <p>that it it it is not your main activity</p> <p>on stage when it’s your turn but it</p> <p>still can be really important to the</p> <p>flavor of your action yeah so going to</p> <p>make a drink while you’re delivering a</p> <p>speech or you know walking to the door</p> <p>and putting away your coat while you’re</p> <p>you know doing something in a dramatic</p> <p>way yeah there’s there’s ways to</p> <p>communicate through action on stage that</p> <p>I think is a big part of what you’re</p> <p>talking about here absolutely and that</p> <p>the list in the combat chapter of things</p> <p>you can use do with that free object</p> <p>interaction some of it was motivated</p> <p>basically from acting like things you</p> <p>know things I and others on the team</p> <p>know from experience you can do while</p> <p>doing something else because you know</p> <p>we’re not we’re not sort of single</p> <p>purpose robots we’re you know I can only</p> <p>do one thing at a time often there are</p> <p>these little you know nested things we</p> <p>can do especially in six seconds where</p> <p>you know we often think that it is a</p> <p>short amount of time but you know I mean</p> <p>if I count out six seconds right now I</p> <p>could do a lot of things I can flip this</p> <p>table throw it at you and all time it is</p> <p>often how furniture ends up being a big</p> <p>improvised weapon category yes yeah oh</p> <p>poor furniture I think I think of all</p> <p>the furniture destroyed in the indie</p> <p>games yes chandeliers alone but magic</p> <p>rather that’s right yep yeah oh boy and</p> <p>windows shattered all the property costs</p> <p>you wonder if in some D&D worlds there</p> <p>is you know you could have a guild where</p> <p>their whole job is just cleaning up</p> <p>after adventurers who are making messes</p> <p>everywhere I love that</p> <p>the cleanup crew yeah yeah so I mean we</p> <p>haven’t really touched too much on the</p> <p>weapon master the fighter being the one</p> <p>who uses weapons probably the most out</p> <p>of all of our classes and then yeah so</p> <p>we have we have three classes in</p> <p>particular that are really great with</p> <p>weapons the fighter the Ranger and the</p> <p>paladin they are the classes that have</p> <p>the fighting style feature that allows</p> <p>them to specialize in either weapon use</p> <p>or some other form of you know</p> <p>non-magical battle but of those three</p> <p>the fighter is the true master the</p> <p>fighter has access to so many open-ended</p> <p>options fighters depending on how you</p> <p>build your individual fighter could be</p> <p>amazing</p> <p>archers could be you know beasts in</p> <p>melee you know one fighter could be you</p> <p>know life and you know built like a</p> <p>swimmer and the other one could be built</p> <p>like a truck</p> <p>there’s just amazing flexibility in that</p> <p>class and then inside that amazingly</p> <p>flexible class is the battle master</p> <p>which is like you know flexibility</p> <p>dialed up to 11 where you can do all of</p> <p>these amazing maneuvers that really in a</p> <p>way are often fabulous flourishes that</p> <p>you add on to how you use your weapon</p> <p>yeah they’re they’re actually that all</p> <p>of those maneuvers are very fresh in my</p> <p>mind</p> <p>because recently an unearthed Arcana we</p> <p>released some new maneuvers and we also</p> <p>provided a more ways for non battle</p> <p>masters to use them because it’s such a</p> <p>rich pool of choice for characters that</p> <p>really do want to focus on just being an</p> <p>amazing warrior that we thought sort of</p> <p>like spells you know many classes have</p> <p>access to spells be nice to you know</p> <p>sort of really release the restrictions</p> <p>a little bit and give a few more people</p> <p>access to this amazing resource it’s a</p> <p>really good insight because there are a</p> <p>lot of</p> <p>just anecdotally I you know you see a</p> <p>lot of spellcasters in DMV play right</p> <p>now and I don’t think I’ve ever played</p> <p>with anyone who has played a bladder</p> <p>master as a fighter just you know and I</p> <p>know there are ones out there that</p> <p>really really enjoy that and so giving</p> <p>that kind of really elegant piece of</p> <p>design kind of it kind of incorporates a</p> <p>lot of what feats were in previous</p> <p>editions to the fighter I think it would</p> <p>be great to be able to see a lot more</p> <p>classes delve into them and we also know</p> <p>from our survey data that of the fighter</p> <p>subclasses the battle master pretty</p> <p>consistently scores the highest when it</p> <p>comes to satisfaction and I think begin</p> <p>because people really dig all the tools</p> <p>that that subclass gives because it</p> <p>really embraces this fantasy of</p> <p>mastering battle of weapon use of moving</p> <p>people around really making the</p> <p>battlefield yours yeah yeah and I want</p> <p>more people to get that that fantasy</p> <p>feeling yeah yeah any other weapon</p> <p>things we can go over and oh wait you</p> <p>and I can talk probably for another hour</p> <p>about this so the others is you know I</p> <p>would recommend people just give a close</p> <p>read to the properties for your weapons</p> <p>there are sometimes some goodie this</p> <p>their you you might be missing like you</p> <p>could be using a versatile weapon and</p> <p>missing out on the fact that if you use</p> <p>it with two hands you can actually deal</p> <p>more damage you know that kind of thing</p> <p>you have some you have some really good</p> <p>flexibility I Oh actually another one I</p> <p>cuz I often left pointing out sort of</p> <p>urban legend rules one who don’t exist</p> <p>yeah exactly you know so I’ve already</p> <p>pointed out one this idea that finesse</p> <p>means using dexterity with a melee</p> <p>weapon that’s an urban legend rule</p> <p>that’s not actually how what finesse is</p> <p>the other one actually is the heavy</p> <p>property I often will see people say</p> <p>characters who are small can’t use heavy</p> <p>weapons that that that’s what the heavy</p> <p>property means</p> <p>that’s not actually what the heavy</p> <p>property means the heavily heavy</p> <p>property doesn’t prevent you if you’re a</p> <p>small character from using a heavy</p> <p>weapon</p> <p>it simply means you have disadvantage on</p> <p>your attack roles if you do because it’s</p> <p>too big for you or too unwieldy right</p> <p>but you can still do it you know then</p> <p>there there might be times where you</p> <p>know maybe it’s a heavy magic weapon and</p> <p>it’s it’s essentially the MacGuffin that</p> <p>you need to wield and you’re the only</p> <p>person there who can do it and you’re a</p> <p>halfling or a gnome you can still do it</p> <p>particularly because there are also ways</p> <p>in the game to get advantage which will</p> <p>then shut your disadvantage off so this</p> <p>that’s another thing that is important</p> <p>to remember is that there are many ways</p> <p>in the game to get advantage and if you</p> <p>have advantage and also disadvantage at</p> <p>the same time they cancel each other out</p> <p>meaning that gnome is now wielding that</p> <p>heavy weapon just like it’s some other</p> <p>weapon well then I would house rule that</p> <p>you have double disadvantage well then</p> <p>you’re just mean but that’s I mean</p> <p>what’s interesting about that is also I</p> <p>can hear the players who are saying well</p> <p>it’s not optimal to do that so it’s the</p> <p>same as preventing folks from making</p> <p>that choice and it really isn’t right</p> <p>and that that actually comes up</p> <p>occasionally like you’ll also sometimes</p> <p>hear hear somebody say at a D&D table</p> <p>although I don’t hear it as much anymore</p> <p>as I heard it in third and fourth</p> <p>edition where someone might might</p> <p>proclaim well my character can’t move</p> <p>right now and and I as DM might inquire</p> <p>well you’re not immobilized why can’t</p> <p>you move well if I move I will trigger</p> <p>it an opportunity attack and it’s like</p> <p>well that doesn’t mean you can’t move</p> <p>and so I understand often often people</p> <p>will state I can’t do X in it’s</p> <p>shorthand for it’s not optimal for me to</p> <p>do X the reason why I often though like</p> <p>to remind people that it is not actually</p> <p>a prohibition it’s not because I’m being</p> <p>a schoolmarm and want them to be correct</p> <p>no it’s because I want them to remember</p> <p>they have options again with my theme of</p> <p>following your bliss do what school do</p> <p>what’s fun remember just because you</p> <p>might have</p> <p>of some kind of you know hindrance in</p> <p>doing something it could turn out in a</p> <p>certain circumstance that accepting that</p> <p>hindrance and doing it is actually</p> <p>what’s going to get your character and</p> <p>your group to the finish line whatever</p> <p>the finish line is in the particular</p> <p>scene you’re in yeah and so it’s like</p> <p>it’s like just remember hindrance</p> <p>doesn’t mean prevention you can still do</p> <p>it and it could end up having a mighty</p> <p>payoff if you do well that’s the fun of</p> <p>the game – for me in some ways is just</p> <p>making that mental calculus of like well</p> <p>you know I want to do this action but it</p> <p>has a risk associated with it but I want</p> <p>to take that risk because that’s what</p> <p>this character would do at this moment</p> <p>or you know narrative Lee it makes sense</p> <p>to try to save my faun hero even though</p> <p>I know I’m gonna get bashed in the back</p> <p>of the head by the ogre who’s you know</p> <p>about to swing on me right you would do</p> <p>that and it’s a really elegant way that</p> <p>the rules say like well yes you can but</p> <p>there’s X that could happen and you know</p> <p>maybe it rolls a one alright and it</p> <p>breaks its club and everything is great</p> <p>after that yeah yeah you might survive</p> <p>the whole thing and if you don’t you</p> <p>have a great story to tell about your</p> <p>TPK which is true of every experience my</p> <p>10 D&D please do have a good story yeah</p> <p>awesome</p> <p>well thank you for giving us this</p> <p>overview on weapons and some some</p> <p>misconceptions but also hopefully</p> <p>inspiring some folks to jump into</p> <p>characters that use weapons a little bit</p> <p>more and see that there’s a lot more</p> <p>versatility not to steal the property</p> <p>but you know there’s a lot of ways that</p> <p>you can use them in ways that aren’t</p> <p>just know bashing people oh man</p> <p>absolutely awesome thanks Jeremy how</p> <p>could people get in touch with you if</p> <p>they have additional questions I am at</p> <p>Jeremy e Crawford on Twitter awesome</p> <p>well thanks a lot and we’ll get to</p> <p>another sage advice one of these days</p> <p>I’d look forward to it awesome thanks</p> <p>bye everyone</p> <p>