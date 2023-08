Why was it decided not to include that sidekick levels up to 20? The characters in the Essentials Kit go up to level 6.

Sure, but having bought the Essentials Kit for the sidekick rules it was quite disappointing.

Will the full rules be released elsewhere? We haven't announced anything, but I'd love to see the sidekick rules appear at some point in all their flexible glory.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2019