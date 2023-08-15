@JeremyECrawford So I'm a little confused on the Sidekicks UA, is that still playtest or is what made it into the Essentials Kit the final version? The Essentials version seems pretty watered down compared to what the UA was so I wasn't sure.

The D&D Essentials Kit gives you an easy way to play your character and a sidekick.

The sidekicks in that kit were built using a revised version of the sidekick rules from Unearthed Arcana—basically an implementation of those rules, rather than being the rules themselves. #DnD https://t.co/TlEQ8ZKhW7

