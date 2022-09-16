I’ve been told Initiative is a skill, can rogues use it for Expertise?

I’ve been told Initiative is a skill, and thusly bards can use it for Jack of all Trades. Can rogues use it for Expertise??

Initiative isn’t a skill. If it was a skill, it would appear on the list of skills. It is a Dexterity check. #DnD https://t.co/PhUCiiVCnJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 8, 2017

@JeremyECrawford I didn’t quite understand. So does Bards Jack of all trades work for initiative? — Dreadwolf (@HVargavinter) April 8, 2017