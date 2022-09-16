Does being in a heavily obscured area like Fog Cloud impose disadvantage on any saving throws?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Does being in a heavily obscured area like Fog Cloud impose dis adv on any saving throws? Seems like it should.
— Jaco Spies (@Skilltempest) April 12, 2017
Heavily obscured means you're effectively blinded. That condition doesn't impose disadvantage on saves. #DnD https://t.co/hVix5JZQOe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 12, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Dex Saves? Cant see to dodge?
— gordon dragovich (@celanun) April 13, 2017
If your ability to see has any bearing on a save you're making, the rules will tell you so. #DnD https://t.co/X9oUkLhbVx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017
@JeremyECrawford What about an area effect such as fireball during surprise round?
— Albert Ontiveros (@aeontiveros) April 13, 2017
If being surprised had any effect on a saving throw, the rule on surprise would say so or a particular effect would. #DnD https://t.co/U9NBulJq1g
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017