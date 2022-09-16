Does being in a heavily obscured area like Fog Cloud impose disadvantage on any saving throws?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Does being in a heavily obscured area like Fog Cloud impose dis adv on any saving throws? Seems like it should. — Jaco Spies (@Skilltempest) April 12, 2017

Heavily obscured means you're effectively blinded. That condition doesn't impose disadvantage on saves. #DnD https://t.co/hVix5JZQOe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 12, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Dex Saves? Cant see to dodge? — gordon dragovich (@celanun) April 13, 2017

If your ability to see has any bearing on a save you're making, the rules will tell you so. #DnD https://t.co/X9oUkLhbVx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2017

@JeremyECrawford What about an area effect such as fireball during surprise round? — Albert Ontiveros (@aeontiveros) April 13, 2017