Quick question for Master of Realmslore, @TheEdVerse . Why does Kelemvor hate the Order of Long Death? Since that Order is all about natural death and against undeath, I’d have assumed he’d like these monks. Does Jergal at least like them? Jergal likes them, though he likes being mysterious and the monks are about quelling all that's mysterious. Kelemvor doesn't hate them, he regards them as his foes because they seek to understand death and so master it, rather than in leaving death to its deity: him.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 30, 2022