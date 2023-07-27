Is tool proficiency required to use Thieves Tools, or can anyone make the tool check without bonus?

Jeremy, as the official “rules guy”, can you PLEASE put this debate to rest?
— Nick Landry ☝️😎 (@ActiveNick) December 13, 2018
Proficiency isn't required to use a tool, unless that tool's description says otherwise.
Other things in the game might make exceptions and require proficiency, but those exceptions have no effect on how tools work otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/gWRoG1ghdx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 14, 2018
As usual, clear as mud. What further clarification would you like?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 14, 2018
Maybe a "yes" or "no" followed by a repeat of the question, such as "Yes, you need profiency with thieves' tools to open a lock, although that is a rule of locks, not of tools in general".
— Millstone85 (@Stonemill1985) December 15, 2018
You don’t need proficiency with thieves’ tools to use them. If you did, the description of the tools would say so.
Some locks require you to have proficiency with thieves’ tools to unlock them. That is a property of those locks, not of locks or tools in general. #DnD https://t.co/zzXMCgF8qT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 15, 2018
