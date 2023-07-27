Is tool proficiency required to use Thieves Tools, or can anyone make the tool check without bonus?

Jeremy, as the official “rules guy”, can you PLEASE put this debate to rest?

Is tool proficiency required to use Thieves Tools, or can anyone make the tool check (e.g. open Lock) without bonus?

— Nick Landry ☝️😎 (@ActiveNick) December 13, 2018