I’ve been rereading the Tal’Dorei CS. Looking at the playable subclasses you have there (which are great by the way), and I have a question for ya, can a Runechild just sit for a min out of combat and charge his runes without wasting Sorcery Points..? Not as intended. Errata for now would have you only able to charge runes via Flexing Casting once per short rest.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 21, 2018