@JeremyECrawford
Confusing about scribing spell scrolls: can I create spell scroll with a spell that has a different level to its lowest possible spell level?
1) With DMG rules, can I craft a 5th fireball spell scroll?
2) With XGE rules, can I create a 5th fireball spell scroll?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) December 6, 2018
Will tales of the yawning portal be errata-ed to reflect this change in rulings or are the spell scrolls found in the sunless citadel somehow exceptions?
— Toh Choon Hao (@toh_choon) December 11, 2018
Adventure designers and DMs aren't bound by the rules that determine how player characters do things. For example, an adventure designer can create a spell scroll with an 8th-level fireball on it, even though there's no straightforward way for a player character to do that. #DnD https://t.co/lQQJ29tR5W
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2018