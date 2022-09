I have a Realms question for Good Sir?

So before I make and edit suggestions to the Wiki I wanted to check with your about an Elven Word. Several times in the novel Forsaken House, theurglass is mentioned, Is theurglass the elven name for the magical glass steel? Yes.

"Theur" in Elvish is hard/durable/unyielding.#Realmslore

