Hey there @TheEdVerse any notes on the origin of the Cassalanter family crest? It’s an odd one… #realmslore #waterdeep pic.twitter.com/svfmp5zBXJ — RPG Match – connecting TTRPG players (@RpgMatch) January 29, 2022

1)

When ennobled in 1248 DR, House Cassalanter submitted a blazon to the Heralds that was accepted without changes: a pall (the Y) of green representing evergreen (constant) hope, separating three charges on the shield: lower… 2)

…right is a crenelated wall, representing strength, prosperity, and the establishment (“firm foundations”) and the existing family role in those by their moneylending (banking); a fishhawk (osprey) wing in flight on the lower…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2022

3)

…left, representing sea travel and getting riches from the sea (the merchant shipping much of the Deep’s early prosperity, and the family’s due to their investments, was based upon), and (uppermost charge) the head of a…4)

…cockatrice, which represents both the year in which the family was ennobled and the then-most-famous ancestor of the house, Klokhartiskarl “the Cockatrice” Cassalanter (not the founder, but the man who made the initial…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2022

5)

…family fortune and was famous/infamous as the foremost (and most ruthless) city moneylender of his day.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2022

My favorite house! Thanks for sharing Ed. This will for sure help when running the cassalanters in WDDHThe early Cassalanters (pre-ennoblement) were the sort of moneylenders who would advance funds to the shady, the desperate, outsiders, outcasts, and those of dubious prospects (those other moneylenders wouldn't touch). If you crossed them, they were ruthless.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2022