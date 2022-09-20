If you don’t mind the question, if the returned Mirt after Death Masks were to purchase a Lantanese nimblewright, what might he name it? Something after an old friend, something descriptive (“Cogs”, etc.), or something unique?

Thanks for any insights you might share! Depends on his mood: "Stooge" or "Piergeiron" or "Volo" or Stunt Double" (yes, he and Elminster talk, so he learns our-real-world lingo) or even "Quilberforce" or "Masked Lord" or "Xanathar" or "Durnan Number Fifty-six."

Mirt has a DIFFERENT sense of humor.#Realmslore

