is it possible for mortals to have children with greater deities? And if so what would the children be like? If you're asking about the Realms, yes, but ONLY if the deity wants to have children with the deity. The offspring is usually "more than mortal," but what sort of powers are almost always up to the deity. Demigods, most often (gods don't like competition).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 13, 2022