@Wizards_DnD @JeremyECrawford so is there an official answer to the way spells care about a monetary value? If the official answer is "DM discretion", that's fine enough, but will the spell adjust for inflation or deflation, or is it from when you buy it or appraise it?

D&D has no official rules for the fluxation of prices in a living economy. The game’s prices are a fixed abstraction.

If modeling a realistic economy in the game is your bliss, you’ll need to do it without the safety net of official rules. #DnD https://t.co/GlBeurtcqB

