Can a monk attack from range with a light crossbow then run into melee range, expend a ki point and use Flurry of Blows? More specifically, does the word "immediately" in the Flurry of Blows description preclude this from happening?

"Flurry of Blows

Immediately after you take the Attack action on your turn, you can spend 1 ki point to make two unarmed strikes as a bonus action."

