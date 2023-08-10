Can a monk attack from range with a light crossbow then run into melee range, expend a ki point and use Flurry of Blows? More specifically, does the word "immediately" in the Flurry of Blows description preclude this from happening?
"Flurry of Blows
Immediately after you take the Attack action on your turn, you can spend 1 ki point to make two unarmed strikes as a bonus action."
— Pessimistic Jack (@Philosopotter) July 31, 2019
The word "immediately" precludes it from happening.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 31, 2019
The stupid thing about this is it only doesn’t work if you’re trying to attack the same target from range and then melee.
You could instead just stand in melee range of Enemy A, make a ranged attack against Enemy B who is outside melee range, then turn around and punch Enemy A. It doesn’t make much narrative sense, but it works mechanically.