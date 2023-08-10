Does Hold Person spell works on undeads?

@JeremyECrawford Hi, I recently DMed for a WotC sponsored video series with Viva La Dirt League and in the newest episode I allowed Hold Person to work on a mummy and a skeleton. The comments are blowing up in debate over whether it should work or not. Does nothing hold undead?

Hold person works only on creatures that have the humanoid creature type. Undead is a different type.

Hold monster works on any type of creature, except undead.

These are two of the reasons people in D&D worlds value clerics and their Turn Undead ability. #DnD https://t.co/fTCm86G9wE

