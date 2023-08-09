Battle Master Feinting Attack maneuver discriminates against polearm users

Just took another look at the #dnd Battle Master fighter's Feinting Attack maneuver and realized it discriminates against polearm users. Instead of "within 5 feet of you," wouldn't it be fairer if the rule were "within your melee weapon's reach"? @JeremyECrawford

In D&D, a number of features used with a melee weapon work on a target within 5 feet of you. The specification of 5 feet is intentional and works with any melee weapon.

Such features aren't meant to have a variable range, which changes with different reaches. #DnD https://t.co/air3v1gOvu

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 1, 2019