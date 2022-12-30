Is there a plan to have a Summoner class/archetype in 5e?

The PH has a suite of summoning spells, with more on the way in Xanathar's Guide, and the wizard and druid are both adept at using them. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 1, 2017

Summoning is a nasty little problem in terms of power, balance, compexity, but one we've been pondering on and off for a long while. https://t.co/FJklTgAB4a — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 1, 2017

Maybe the solution is to make summoned monsters not behave like monsters but rather as targeted or area effects. — Dee (@FarthingRoad) October 1, 2017

That's totally sensible; barrier we've seen is that most players really want to have monsters that stick around be the focus — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 1, 2017