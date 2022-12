@JeremyECrawford Is a Rakshasa immune to the damage of the new Dragon's Breath spell (2nd level) from XGE, even though it is not the target of the spell?

As of the Monster Manual errata, the rakshasa's Limited Magic Immunity starts as follows: "The rakshasa can’t be affected or detected by spells of 6th level or lower unless it wishes to be." #DnD https://t.co/IWgL8t2tzu

