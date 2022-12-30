@JeremyECrawford how does life transference interact with a life cleric's 1st and 6th level features? I understand the roll is for damage, so the capstone is irrelevant, but the spell still restores HP, and RAW wouldn't 1st/6th level features trigger? — Chris Buza (@WolfOfCelephais) November 16, 2017

Disciple of Life works with life transference. Supreme Healing does not. #DnD https://t.co/vbFcvOqjZU — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2017

What about the 6th level Blessed Healer feature, which causes the life cleric to regain HP when restoring other creatures' HP? Does the feature effectively restore some of the hit points lost when casting Life Transference? — Chris Buza (@WolfOfCelephais) November 16, 2017