I’m waiting for something like “Greater Remove Curse”

One thought on “I’m waiting for something like “Greater Remove Curse”

  1. D. Walker says:

    “Wish does that.”

    Wish can also heal people. Does that mean we should get rid of Cure Wounds?

    Players want to be able to use the appropriate tool for a job. If you’re trying to knock a hole in a thin stone wall, the appropriate spell is probably 2nd level Shatter – not 9th level Wish, which could level an entire mountain. That’s overkill.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.