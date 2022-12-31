I’m waiting for something like “Greater Remove Curse” which might actually be able to lift the malevolent magic from a cursed item.
Although Wish might do that already? Wish does that.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2017
“Wish does that.”
Wish can also heal people. Does that mean we should get rid of Cure Wounds?
Players want to be able to use the appropriate tool for a job. If you’re trying to knock a hole in a thin stone wall, the appropriate spell is probably 2nd level Shatter – not 9th level Wish, which could level an entire mountain. That’s overkill.