Debating D&D RAW… please clarify; if killed by Power Word Kill, are your HP reduced to 0? @SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls
— GabeinGames (@GabeinGames) October 3, 2017
Power Word Kill doesn't deal damage or otherwise reduce your hit points. If you have 100 hp or fewer, the spell kills you instantly. #DnD https://t.co/dF75CO1Ipi
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
Does this mean a spell such a Death Ward would not save you?The third paragraph of the spell addresses your question.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
2 thoughts on “If killed by Power Word Kill, are your HP reduced to 0?”
So power word kill, by wording, could kill a vampire out right, right?
Yes.