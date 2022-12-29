Debating D&D RAW… please clarify; if killed by Power Word Kill, are your HP reduced to 0? @SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls — GabeinGames (@GabeinGames) October 3, 2017

Power Word Kill doesn't deal damage or otherwise reduce your hit points. If you have 100 hp or fewer, the spell kills you instantly. #DnD https://t.co/dF75CO1Ipi — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017