is The Spider Queen locked in her layer of the Abyss? Or is she behind the Divine gate? Both! The Abyss is behind the divine gate. It just seperates the outer planes from the material. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 20, 2018

Ah I see!! I’m running A Tal’dorei campaign using Out of the Abyss for some reference. I just wondered if travel to abyssal planes was possible. If for instance Lollth was to be confronted or contacted on her own plane. Yup! Players can travel to any plane, but deities cannot travel to the material plane unless they fine a way past the Divine Gate — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 20, 2018