Dragonborn: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount the Ability Score replacements are cool but the abilities that replace the Damage Resistance trait seem very underwhelming

Looking at the Dragonborn subraces in EGTW the AS replacements are cool but the abilities that replace the Damage Resistance trait seem very underwhelming. Feels like it should be the breath weapon that is replaced by these?(both being once a rest) Certain resistances CAN be situationally useful, but often are so situational in practice they become an after thought (pretty much any aside from fire and maybe poison). The breath weapon is nearly always useful, regardless of situation, so that was the logic.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 26, 2020