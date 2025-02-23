@JeremyECrawford Is the damage type of Hunter's Mark the same as the damage type of the weapon? — Eric Green (@quadhund) December 7, 2016

Hunter's mark uses the same damage type as the attack that triggers it. If the attack has more than one damage type, choose one. #DnD https://t.co/k96sLYklob — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 14, 2016

@JeremyECrawford really???? I always thought it was untyped. So does that mean it's subjected to resistances? Is Sneak Attack the same way? — Timmy (@TTVsTimmy) December 14, 2016

@JeremyECrawford ok so hunters mark and sneak attack is subjected to monster resistance depending on the weapon damage type use? — Timmy (@TTVsTimmy) December 14, 2016